MV-79/Malkangiri: As their repeated requests for construction of bridges over the Poteru river, which acts as a border between Kalimela and Poteru blocks in Malkangiri district, have fallen on deaf ears, people have no option but to cross the river on rickety country boats, putting their lives at risk.

Villagers of Similibanchha, Girikanapali and Undurukonda panchayats of Padia block have to cross the river every day in order to travel across the river to Tandabai, Bhubanpali, Tigal and Nalagunthi panchayats for business, to avail health care facilities and maintain social bonding.

However, in the absence of a bridge, they are left with no other option but to travel precariously in rickety country boats.

A mere look at the boats that people use to cross the river from the ghat near Sonali village is enough to make one realise how dangerous their journey is.

In rainy season, the journey is all the more dangerous. Boatmen alleged that they had requested the administration to provide new boats but received no response as yet.

When asked, people, who were waiting to board a boat, said they are travelling dangerously due to compulsion.

When contacted, Similibanchha panchayat extension officer Duryodhan Nayak said that he has already written to the administration, requesting for new boats at Sonali and Kurti ghats.

The local residents have urged the administration to take immediate steps to get the boats repaired as well as construct a bridge across the river.

PNN