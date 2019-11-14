Sambalpur: Patient care in VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research will get a boost with the government having decided to allot six more ventilators to the hospital within a week, a report said here Wednesday.

Earlier, VIMSAR had 12 ventilators and with the latest addition, the number of the life saving equipment will go up to 18. The matter came to the fore after the Odisha State Medical Corporation (OSMC) informed VIMSAR authorities on the development Wednesday. The development comes four months after state health minister Naba Kishore Das had visited the institute and assured the hospital authorities to resolve the shortage of ventilators in the hospital.

Sources said patient care was often hit due to lack of adequate number of ventilators in the hospital. The problem cropped up again Wednesday when the authorities failed to admit a patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) hospital due to lack of adequate number of ventilators. This sparked resentment among junior doctors as they discussed the matter with the kin of the patient and informed the hospital superintendent.

When contacted, superintendent Dr Jayashree Dora said letters have been written to OSMC but they have failed to supply it in time. President Sanjiv Mishra of the junior doctors association (JDA) talked to the OSMC head BK Singh who assured to supply six ventilators within a week.

Sources said state health minister Das visited the ICU of the hospital July 10 when the hospital authorities had informed him that patient care was getting hit due to lack of enough ventilators and frequent load shedding.