Sambalpur: Controversy shrouds over Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla in Sambalpur owing to allegations on irregularities were made pertaining to the promotions for professor and associate professor posts. Director of VIMSAR Dr Lalit Kumar Meher cancelled the promotion order of his office just a day after its issue.

The process for promotion of some of the doctors was initiated in 2018 October. The managing committee of VIMSAR as well as selection committee had given their respective consent for the same.

However, for reasons unknown, the promotion list could not be finalised at that time. All of a sudden, a list was prepared which accorded promotion to many of the senior doctors.

Dr Sunil Kumar Behera, Dr Butungeswar Pradhan, Dr Prakash Chandra Panda, Dr Dulal Kishun Soren, Dr Brajabihari Panda, Dr Kabita Manjari Majhi, Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, Dr Sachidananda Pandey, Dr Lagendra Kumar Singh, Dr Bipin Kishore Kulu, Dr Sanjay Kujur, Dr Sitanshu Kumar Meher and Dr Mahendra Kumar Ekka were the doctors shortlisted by the two committees for promotion.

Sources said, Dr Ekka did not deserve promotion, as he was lacking adequate experience and was pretty junior to several others doctors.

Reacting to this, VIMSAR Director said, “This was a pending process which I approved. After I realised that Dr Ekka’s promotion was improper, I had to cancel this office order”.

As per norms, promotion list and approval thereof can be cancelled only after one year. The doctors’ community is taken aback as to how the promotion was given and was cancelled again, without consent of the managing committee and selection committee.

