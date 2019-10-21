Sambalpur: The alleged manhandling of neurosurgeon Dr Suryakant Pattjoshi by the kin of a patient at VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) plunged the reputed institute into deeper controversy Monday after a video of Pattjoshi and his colleagues assaulting the son of the patient went viral.

In the video, Dr Pattjoshi and his colleagues were seen assaulting the kin of the patient. A case was registered against the doctors at Burla police station, Monday.

Dr Pattajoshi is alleged to have admitted Tankasundar Behera of Rengalabeda village under Laikera tehsil in Jharsuguda district forcibly to Samaleswari Nursing Home for treatment.

As Tankasundar got financially ruined, he wanted to be discharged from the nursing home. At about 12.30 pm when Dr Pattajoshi visited there, his son Mukesh Behera asked the doctor to discharge his father soon. However, the doctor got annoyed with this and allegedly slapped Mukesh.

The latter with a relative went to VIMSAR asking for immediate discharge from the nursing home. All of a sudden, they were attacked by Dr Pattajoshi and his junior colleagues.