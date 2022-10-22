Sambalpur: The Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Sambalpur will get 33 new beds at its intensive care unit next month, an official said Friday. At present, there are only 20 beds in the central ICU of Vimsar, which caters to patients from across western Odisha and neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Out of the 33 new ICU beds, 22 will be dedicated for patients of the medicine department and the rest for the surgery department, Vimsar Director Lalit Meher said. The medical institute is planning to make the new beds functional by the first week of November, Meher said.