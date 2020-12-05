Sambalpur: The state government has announced a library complex on the premises of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR). Although one of the major projects of VIMSAR, its work is being delayed despite no shortage of funds, a report said.

Exact reason for the delay is not yet known but the stalemate in its construction is allegedly blamed on lack of coordination between VIMSAR authorities and the public works department.

According to the report, announcement for the library complex with 1,000 seats was made in April, 2019. The government has even sanctioned Rs 16 crore. The library complex bears much importance for students, teaching faculties and professors of VIMSAR.

The fund is lying unutilized while students, medical staff and professors are deprived of the advantage such a facility could offer them.

Meanwhile, Resident Doctors’ Association has demanded immediate start of the project.

Sanjib Mishra, president of the Resident Doctors’ Association, said, “Students, doctors and teaching faculties have been facing problem in routine study and updating their medical knowledge in the absence of a library. Earlier, the number of MBBS students at VIMSAR was 500, but now their number has doubled to 1,000. There were only 70 to 80 PG students, but their number has gone up to 340 now. They need a spacious library for routine study.”

He added that the old library was closed for want of space during the pandemic. At the time of examination, MBBS students had complained of problems in studying, he noted.

Director of VIMSAR, Professor Lalit Meher said there is a plan for a library complex. “Before I joined here, the dean of the VIMSAR had initiated the process of the project. But we have to find out why there is a delay in the project,” he said.

As for the delay of the project, SDO of the PWD, Seikh Muktar said the blueprint of the project has been drawn as per the cost estimate. After it was approved by the DMET, the blueprint has been sent to the government for approval, he added.

He exuded hope that the work of the project would be taken up soon. Notably, Junior Doctors’ Association of the VIMSAR had demanded a spacious library complex.

The members of the Junior Doctors’ Association had submitted a memorandum to Health Minister Naba Das while he was visiting VIMSAR in July 2019. Later, the association had taken up the issue with additional principal secretary Suresh Mohaptra in November the same year. Das and Mohaptra had assured the junior doctors that immediate steps will be taken for construction of the project.

However, its construction work could not be started.

The junior doctors again raised the issue when Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy came on a visit to Sambalpur in January this year. The Chief Secretary had reportedly insisted on the PWD taking up the work as soon as possible. Despite all this, the work has not been started.

The library complex will be a five-storied building with facilities of lifts and parking lots and 1,000 seats.

PNN