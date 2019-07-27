New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes same players should be included across every format for them to have rhythm and gain in confidence. But his former teammate Vinod Kambli reckons that the best players should be chosen to play in a particular format.

After India’s squad for all the three formats was announced last week for the upcoming tour of West Indies, Ganguly seemed disappointed and had said that selectors should have picked the same players across all formats and backed them.

Kambli though feels that horses for courses should be the way forward and the best players should be picked for a given format. “I believe in horses for courses. We need to choose the best players for the format & play them. It will help #TeamIndia preserve players & with the big pool of players at our disposal, the mgmt can then utilize players for bigger series. England & Australia are prime example (sic.),” Kambli tweeted.

Earlier July 24, Ganguly had written that it was important for the selectors — led by M.S.K. Prasad — to pick same players across format and give them a long run just as has been the case with great teams over the years. He also went on to add that the selectors shouldn’t try to please everyone.

“Time has come for indian selectors to pick same players in all formats of the game for rhythm and confidence.. too few are playing in all formats ..great teams had consistent players ..it’s not about making all happy but picking the best for the country and be consistent..@bcci There are many in the squad who can play all formats ..surprised not to see shubman gill ..Rahane in the one day squad (sic.),” Ganguly had tweeted.