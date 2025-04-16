A Bengaluru resident shakes up the dating scene by using ChatGPT’s latest image-generation tool to create a fake Bumble profile of a woman.

The experiment, sparked by boredom and dubbed an “evil idea” by the user @infinozz on X, quickly went viral—amassing thousands of likes and at least 100 right swipes before Bumble finally pulled the plug on the profile after about 12 hours.

In his detailed post, the user explained how he generated realistic images of a woman, leading to an unexpected flood of notifications on his phone. “guys offered me ice-creams, concert tickets, and what not. men loneliness epidemic? Nah, it’s a full blown apocalypse. took bumble 12 hours to shut it down,” he wrote, humorously underscoring the surreal experience.

Along with screenshots of the AI-created image and his overflowing notifications, the post ignited a spirited discussion about the role of artificial intelligence in everyday life.

Here is the viral post:

I got bored and decided to play with ChatGPT’s new 4o image generation tool. Made some super realistic AI-generated pics of a girl. Then came the evil idea:

“Why not make a Bumble profile in Bangalore with it?”, and then… — infinoz🎧(42%) (@infinozz) April 14, 2025

Commenters debated Bumble’s response time and whether the platform’s algorithms detected the fake profile automatically or if it was a manual decision. One user remarked on the potential for AI mishaps, asking, “I’m more interested in how it took Bumble 12 hours to shut it down and what was the reason for it? Do they use any explainable algorithm/logic or parameters or was it simply an ‘AI-generated’ flag?”

The conversation took a more reflective turn when @infinozz concluded his post with a memorable observation: “anyways, ai is powerful & men are lonely.” This remark resonated widely, highlighting both the impressive capabilities—and the unpredictable consequences—of emerging AI technologies in digital dating.

With over 200,000 views, the post not only underscores the disruptive potential of AI but also opens up broader questions about authenticity, human connection, and the evolving dynamics of online interactions.

PNN