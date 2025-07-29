A bizarre car accident outside Hotel Ramada in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly has gone viral, leaving internet both stunned and amused. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows a woman lawyer accidentally reversing her car at high speed into the hotel’s glass entrance, shattering the door and sending people scrambling.

The scene initially appeared calm. The woman was standing beside her car at the hotel’s guest pickup point, with other vehicles moving in and out normally. Suddenly, her vehicle accelerated in reverse and crashed through the main glass gate, scattering shards across the lobby. Onlookers screamed and rushed to safety as the car rammed inside. Miraculously, no serious injuries were reported.

The dramatic footage, widely circulated online, has drawn comparisons to movie stunts. Social media users have responded with a mix of sarcasm and disbelief. One commented, “Not important she’s a lawyer important she’s a woman.” Another joked, “Why build hotels near the road?” The video was shared by the account @Deadlykalesh and has since garnered millions of views.

Bareilly: A woman lawyer lost control while reversing her car, crashed through the main gate of Hotel Ramada, and drove inside. Glass shattered, people ran to save themselves. CCTV footage has surfaced. pic.twitter.com/tsWt9T766t — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) July 29, 2025

According to reports, the woman lost control of the vehicle, leading to the freak mishap. The front of a nearby car was damaged, but no guests were harmed.

While the hotel has not issued a statement, the video has raised questions about driving safety and accountability. Authorities have not yet confirmed if any action will be taken against the driver.