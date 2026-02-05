A video circulating on social media has sparked outrage after showing an 80-year-old woman allegedly abandoned by her son at a bus stand in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district.

According to information shared with the video, the woman was left at the bus stand by her son, reportedly under pressure from his wife, and was later seen crying as she waited to travel to her daughter’s home in Dhamana. The footage shows the elderly woman standing alone, visibly distressed.

Are aging parents become inconvenient liabilities in their own homes? This incident is not an isolated case. It reflects a growing moral crisis… pic.twitter.com/Cjsemah4AE — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) February 4, 2026

The woman has been identified as the mother of Suresh Sharma, a teacher, according to social media posts accompanying the video. Users claimed she was forced to leave her son’s home due to alleged mistreatment by her son and daughter-in-law.

The incident has triggered widespread condemnation online, with many users questioning the erosion of family values and the treatment of elderly parents. Several social media users described the video as painful to watch and called for accountability, with some demanding legal action against the family involved.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the matter, and the claims made in the video could not be independently verified.