Raipur: A viral video circulating on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) captures a chaotic scene, where a Russian woman can be seen having an altercation with police and bystanders in Raipur.

According to a source, the Russian woman, allegedly intoxicated, collided with a scooter carrying three individuals, resulting in serious injuries.

Watch viral video:

रायपुर

VIP रोड में आधी रात एक तेज़ रफ्तार कार ने एक्टिवा सवार तीन युवकों को टक्कर मार दी, उन्हें गंभीर हालत में भर्ती कराया गया है बताया जा रहा कार रशियन युवती चला रही थी युवक की गोद में बैठकर दोनों नशे में धुत थे,

रशियन युवती ने मौके पर जमकर हंगामा किया पुलिस ने दोनों को… pic.twitter.com/tRVNx20ml8 — Anshuman Sharma (@anshuman_sunona) February 6, 2025



The woman, identified as Nodira, was reportedly driving at high speed with a man seated on her lap when the accident took place, the source added.

The victims were identified as Neelkamal Sahu, Lalit Chandel, and Arun Vishwakarma — all involved in video production and hailing from Raipur, Mahasamund, and Balodabazar respectively. They were rushed to a local hospital for treatment following the collision.

Eyewitnesses informed that the car bore a ‘Government of India’ insignia and that both Nodira and her companion, allegedly a government lawyer, appeared heavily intoxicated, having just departed a pub to purchase cigarettes.

Following the collision, bystanders detained the vehicle and summoned the police. Upon arrival, cops observed Nodira causing a disturbance, accusing onlookers of stealing her phone and resisting police directives to proceed to the station.

Authorities have seized the vehicle and conducted medical examinations to assess the alcohol levels of both individuals. The police confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused for reckless driving.

PNN