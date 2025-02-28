In a bizarre turn of events, a Russian man shocked onlookers by tossing his brand-new Porsche Macan into a dumpster. The reason? His wife rejected it as a Valentine’s Day gift.

This man’s action has become a viral news story that has set the internet abuzz with reactions. Read the full story here.

Luxury SUV discarded over unexpected rejection

The man had reportedly purchased the high-end vehicle, worth over a crore, in hopes of reconciling with his wife. However, she dismissed the gift, viewing it as a hollow attempt at fixing their relationship rather than a sincere expression of love.

Rather than returning or reselling the car, the man made a shocking decision—he reportedly dumped the Porsche in the trash, where it sat for 12 days, still wrapped in a giant red bow. The once-pristine SUV suffered visible damage.

The incident quickly became a viral news, with people debating whether this was an extreme display of heartbreak or sheer recklessness.

Internet erupts with sarcasm, disbelief, and financial advice

Social media users had a field day reacting to the dramatic disposal. “Next time, if someone doesn’t like the gift, send it to me!” one person joked.

While some found humor in the situation, others criticised the man’s impulsive decision. “He should have just sold it instead of wasting all that money,” one user pointed out. The internet remains divided—was this an emotional meltdown or simply an extravagant tantrum?

Here is the X post of the viral news by RT:

Russian man throws away Porsche Macan after his loved one rejected it as a present for the Valentine’s Day pic.twitter.com/F4EHguIgNE — RT (@RT_com) February 26, 2025



Whatever the case, this Porsche’s fate has proven that sometimes, even the most luxurious gifts can end up in the trash—literally.

PNN