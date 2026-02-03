A shocking incident from the Bilaspur–Rampur highway has gone viral. The clip shows a speeding jeep ramming into an oncoming e-rickshaw, overturning it and injuring the driver, identified as Shabbu.

Here’s the viral video:

According to eyewitnesses, instead of stopping to help the injured man, the jeep driver attempted to flee the scene. Despite his injuries, Shabbu bravely stood in front of the vehicle in an effort to stop the driver from escaping. However, the situation took a disturbing turn when the driver allegedly dragged Shabbu on the bonnet for a short distance before speeding away.

The incident has sparked widespread anger among locals, who are demanding strict action against the accused. Police have launched an investigation and are examining the viral footage to identify and apprehend the driver.