A shocking video has gone viral from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, where a young man was found locked inside a trunk at his girlfriend’s house after an attempt to hide turned dangerous, police said.

The incident occurred in the Chakeri area, Friday afternoon. According to reports, the woman had invited her boyfriend home while her family members were away. When the woman’s aunt, who lives in a nearby house, heard suspicious noises from a room, she knocked on the door, triggering panic.

The woman allegedly asked her boyfriend to hide inside a trunk and locked it from outside. The aunt, unconvinced by the woman’s explanation, locked the main door from the outside and alerted other family members.

A search of the house for about 45 minutes yielded no sign of anyone. Family members later heard faint noises from the trunk. When asked to open it, the woman refused, claiming her clothes were inside. As the dispute escalated, police were informed.

After police arrived, the trunk was opened, and the young man was found inside, drenched in sweat. Police said his condition had worsened due to a lack of oxygen, and his life could have been at risk.

Police said the woman’s family members attempted to assault the young man after he was freed, but officers intervened and brought the situation under control.

A case has been registered against the youth for disturbing the peace, and he was released after questioning. Officials said further legal action would depend on whether the woman’s family files a formal complaint.

The incident has sparked debate on social media over privacy and the dangers of secret relationships. Police have urged people to avoid actions that could endanger lives.