A video is rapidly going viral on social media these days, raising many questions about society. In the video, a man is seen pouring milk into the River Ganga.

As the act caught attention, some poor girls standing nearby approached the man with their utensils and began asking him for milk so they could fill their empty stomachs. However, the most surprising aspect of the incident is that the man neither looked at them nor acknowledged their helplessness.

एक श्रद्धालु गंगा जी में दूध विसर्जन कर रहा है वहीं कुछ गरीब बच्चियां अपने बर्तन लेकर आईं और दूध लेने लगीं। लेकिन…. pic.twitter.com/nvW2zTWo35 — Abhimanyu Singh Journalist (@Abhimanyu1305) January 21, 2026

Something or the other goes viral on social media every day, but this particular video has sparked widespread outrage. It shows a man immersing milk in the Ganges, triggering questions about why helping the needy is not always considered a part of faith.

After the video surfaced, reactions on social media have been sharp and emotional. One user described it as the most tragic sight he had seen in recent times, writing that when people become so engrossed in rituals and ostentation that they fail to see the suffering of hungry children standing right in front of them, it ceases to be merely a religious issue and becomes a failure of humanity.

Another user pointed to what he described as wasteful expenditure at temples and religious places. He wrote, “If the milk, fruits and food used and wasted in worship were distributed among the poor, perhaps many children would not go to sleep hungry. The question keeps arising, if people worship God, why do they forget humans?”