At the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025-26 held in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi Police constable Sonika Yadav made headlines by winning a bronze medal after lifting 145 kg. What makes her achievement extraordinary is that Sonika is seven months pregnant, yet she participated in the event and accomplished this remarkable feat, leaving everyone amazed. Her lifts included 125 kg in squats and 80 kg in bench press.

The moment the audience learned about her pregnancy, the entire stadium burst into applause. Spectators rose to their feet, saluting the constable’s courage and determination.

After winning the medal, Sonika said, “My baby bump is not my obstacle; it is my strength.” She revealed that she was inspired by Lucy Martins, a well-known weightlifter who also trained and competed during pregnancy. Sonika reached out to her via Instagram and received valuable training advice. Throughout her pregnancy, she concealed her baby bump with loose-fitting clothing and remained fully focused on her preparations for the competition.

A senior Delhi Police official commended her, saying, “Sonika’s achievement exemplifies the strength, resilience, and dedication of our force. We are proud of her.”

A 2014-batch constable, Sonika is currently posted in the Community Policing Cell. Earlier, she served as a beat officer in the Majnu Ka Tila area, where she played a commendable role in anti-drug operations.

Sonika began her athletic journey as a kabaddi player, but she soon discovered her true passion and potential in weightlifting. In 2022, she was honoured by the Delhi Police Commissioner, and Smriti Irani also recognised her efforts on Women’s Day.

Her husband, Ankur Bana, who works in the private sector, expressed immense pride in her achievement. Sonika shared that she consulted her doctor regularly throughout her training to ensure the safety and well-being of both herself and her unborn child.