In today’s social media age, nothing escapes the camera’s lens. Whether it’s an ordinary citizen or a political leader, everything can go viral within minutes. Recently, a video featuring RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has sparked a political storm in the state. After addressing a public meeting, as Tejashwi walked toward his helicopter, a camera captured his actions, a moment that has triggered a wave of reactions online.

In the video, Tejashwi can be seen tossing a plastic bottle from a grounded helicopter. The act has fueled debate on social media, with many questioning the gap between his public statements and personal conduct. Others, however, have urged restraint, saying the incident should not be judged without full context.

Money can’t buy civic sense, hygiene and good manners pic.twitter.com/iF1RXOx9XT — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) October 28, 2025

The clip quickly went viral, drawing criticism and trolling from social media users. Many condemned Tejashwi’s behaviour, saying, “When leaders themselves don’t care about the environment, what can we expect from the public?” Another user commented, “This wasn’t expected from Tejashwi, who is considered the face of Bihar’s youth.” One sarcastic remark read, “Washing hands should cleanse your thoughts, not your image.” The video, widely shared across X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and Facebook, drew thousands of reactions labelling him “rude” and “careless.”

Tejashwi’s actions also drew sharp criticism from political opponents and detractors. Many accused him of hypocrisy, asking, “What steps have you taken to protect and clean Bihar? It’s easy to create filth, but incredibly hard to clean it up.” Others pointed to the irony of a leader engaging in such acts while the government promotes cleanliness drives. The incident has since ignited a wider debate over accountability and the behaviour of public representatives in an age of instant scrutiny.