Another viral video has taken over social media, and this time, it’s not a dance or a prank. This viral video, caught on what looks like a CCTV camera, shows a biker reacting aggressively to a barking dog. The clip has left the internet divided.

Here’s the viral video:

Kalesh b/w Street dog and a Biker

pic.twitter.com/xEZWIsplAO — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 6, 2025

The footage shows a quiet country road near what looks like a small farmstead. A man on a bike rides by calmly.

A dog is seen sitting at the edge of the road. But the moment the biker passes by the road, the dog begins barking and charges a few steps forward.

The biker is clearly startled. He halts his bike, gets off, and begins picking up stones from the roadside. What happens next has people talking.

He throws a stone at the dog. It yelps and hides behind another parked bike. But the man doesn’t stop. He throws another, forcing the dog to flee the area altogether.

The viral video ends there—but the internet conversation is just getting started.

In the comment section, opinions are split. Some people say the man overreacted and call his actions cruel. Others argue that he had every right to defend himself.

This viral video has once again raised a common question: Where do we draw the line between self-defence and animal cruelty?

