The internet has found its latest obsession — a viral video of a road rage incident that turned into a lesson in karma.

The video clip starts with tension. Two cars are caught in a heated face-off on a busy road. A man, leaning dangerously out of his moving car, is seen trying to reach into the other car ahead. His car keeps pace, swerving and trying to overtake the vehicle in front.

But just when things seem to escalate, the unexpected happens.

The driver of the other car, instead of reacting, pulls a smooth move and speeds off. The man still clinging to his own car loses balance and tumbles straight onto the road.

Watch the viral video here:

Karma is a beautiful thing pic.twitter.com/IKj3PR69TQ — Crazy Videos 🔞 (@CrazyyHub) August 4, 2025

Luckily, he wasn’t seriously injured. But he did get exactly what the internet is calling a taste of “instant karma.” The entire moment was captured on camera by someone sitting in a car behind the drama.

The video is now everywhere — X, Instagram, YouTube Shorts — and people can’t stop watching. Comments range from “he deserved it” to “karma really works fast nowadays.”

PNN