A shocking incident has surfaced from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, where an elderly man climbed a tower over a temple land dispute. This is not the first time he has done so. The incident occurred in the Atrauli police station area of Aligarh. Following the incident, there was a stir in the administration, and people from nearby areas gathered at the spot to witness the scene.

As soon as the authorities were informed, police reached the location and tried to persuade the elderly man to come down. The video of the incident has been shared on social media by the handle @News1IndiaTweet. It is reported that the dispute involved the land of Hanuman Garhi temple in Atrauli, Aligarh, which prompted the man to climb the tower in protest.

After much persuasion and assurance from the police, the elderly man eventually came down safely with their help.

Incidents of people climbing towers to demand justice or make their voices heard are reported almost daily from different parts of the country. This episode caused considerable commotion in the village, with police remaining on the scene for an extended period.