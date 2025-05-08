In a jaw-dropping scene straight out of an action movie, a viral video capturing a fierce woman cop single-handedly bringing a pub brawl to its knees is breaking the internet.

The incident reportedly took place in a bustling bar late Saturday night, where chaos had broken loose and staffers had seemingly thrown caution to the wind.

The viral video opens with a female police officer, clad in uniform and determination, storming into the scene while a bystander films the entire episode. A male cop confronts one of the male staff members, but the real storm brews when another staffer dares to square off against the female officer.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Crazy Clips.’

Female cop putting her hands to work pic.twitter.com/ybLzPonIqN — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) May 7, 2025

What happens next has left netizens stunned. With combat moves that would put stunt doubles to shame, the officer thrashes the man black and blue, hands down. Her quick reflexes, powerful punches, and calm demeanour under pressure made her unmatched when it came to hand-to-hand combat.

Just when you think the storm has settled, a stout woman enters the fray and attempts to punch the officer from behind.

The cop, though momentarily distracted, lands a solid right hook to the woman’s face, causing her to stagger and cry in pain.

Seizing the moment, the male staffer slips into another room, thinking he’s out of harm’s way. But the officer, not one to let sleeping dogs lie, runs after him with the speed of lightning. As she vanishes into the next room, the fat woman collapses, weeping both from physical pain and public humiliation.

Social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), is now buzzing with questions: Why did the woman try to assault a cop doing her duty?

One user commented, “Why did that lady on the left attack the cop?”

Another user wrote, “Sometimes, Captain Marvel moonlights as law enforcement.”

PNN