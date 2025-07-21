A new video has surfaced amid the ongoing demand by Hindu groups to close KFC restaurants during the Shravan month. In the midst of this, a person has crossed all limits of shamelessness, angering not only the Hindu community but also internet users. The viral video on social media shows a man eating chicken inside the ISKCON temple premises. Even after being repeatedly forbidden, the person refused to listen, which has left users enraged.

This incident took place at the pure vegetarian Govinda restaurant inside the ISKCON temple in London. In the viral video, a British citizen of African origin is seen eating chicken in the restaurant. When the woman sitting at the counter stops him, the man shamelessly offers the chicken to other diners and employees. Eventually, security personnel are called, and he is thrown out.

In the video, the man is first seen asking the woman at the counter if non-veg is served there. The woman replies that only vegetarian food is served. He repeats the question and then pulls out a KFC box from his bag, starts eating chicken at the counter, and continues even after repeated warnings. His behavior crosses all limits of disrespect.

The video from London’s ISKCON temple has gone viral, sparking outrage. Users are demanding strict action. One user wrote, “This is wrong because this is not our culture. We cannot defame everyone because of a few wrong people.” Another commented, “This was bound to happen if there’s fire, many houses will burn. I’m not the only one in command here.” Another wrote, “Reaction to action,” while one more added, “He has done something outrageous.”