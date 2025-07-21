A video is going viral on social media these days, triggering anger and resentment among the people. This video is said to be from the Kanwar Yatra, in which an obscene dance is being performed. A large crowd is seen in the video watching this dance. It can be seen in the video that this yatra was being taken out on a bridge.

However, it is not yet clear from which place this video has surfaced. Many reactions are coming on social media regarding this video. Many people say that it is wrong to display such indecent acts in a religious event like the Kanwar Yatra, as it raises questions on the sanctity of the Yatra.

However, OrissaPOST could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Hindu organisations have also expressed strong displeasure over this video. They say that the Kanwar Yatra is a symbol of devotion and reverence for Lord Shiva, and there is no place for obscenity or wrong activities in the name of entertainment. Some organisations have demanded that the administration investigate this incident and take action against the culprits.

People are continuously sharing this video on social media and criticising it. Many are also saying that such programs held in the name of the Yatra can hurt religious sentiments.