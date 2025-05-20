In a shocking incident that has gone viral, a man was caught on CCTV deliberately knocking over a server’s tray filled with meals at Garcia Seafood Grill in Miami, US. The incident took place May 11 and has sparked widespread outrage online.

The footage shows the man leaving the restaurant, approaching the server carrying a tray with six plates, and intentionally flipping it before casually walking away. The tray was filled with multiple customer orders, all of which spilled to the ground.

Man deliberately knocked over a restaurant server’s tray carrying more than half a dozen plates in Miami on Mother’s Day. pic.twitter.com/wGmuyXCSbq — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 19, 2025

According to reports, the man had been behaving aggressively inside the restaurant. He was reportedly asked to leave after forcefully pushing through customers and using abusive language. Staff eventually called the police, and the man exited the premises, but not before targeting the unsuspecting server.

The restaurant owner shared the CCTV footage on social media, which quickly went viral. A manhunt has since been launched to identify and locate the individual involved.