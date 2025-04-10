A CCTV viral video is doing the rounds on social media where a man faced the music instantly after inappropriately touching a woman inside a retail store.

The viral video is stirring conversations across social media platforms, especially on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), where users are praising the swift justice delivered.

The video begins with a couple inside a retail store. The man is seen inspecting some items near the billing counter, while his female partner strolls casually nearby.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a handle named ‘Cornbread Mafioso’.

Moments later, a group of four men — seemingly well-acquainted with the shopkeeper — enter the store. One of them, wearing a cap, casually walks past the woman and is caught on camera touching her buttock before walking away as if nothing had happened.

The woman appears visibly shocked and freezes for a second, staring at the perpetrator. Her discomfort does not go unnoticed. Her partner, picking up on her body language, quickly asks her what happened. Upon learning the truth, he wastes no time confronting the man in the cap.

The woman tries to stop her man from engaging in a confrontation, but the big man has some other plans.

What follows is a moment of poetic justice. The boyfriend delivers a resounding slap across the harasser’s face. The sound echoes through the store as the stunned man stumbles backward. His companions, clearly caught off guard, do nothing but stand by sheepishly as the scene unfolds.

The shopkeeper is seen stepping in to de-escalate the situation, but by then, the internet had already picked its hero.

Netizens on ‘X’ are lauding the boyfriend’s reaction, calling it a “slap of justice.” Comments like “That’s how you stand up for your partner” and “Instant karma served cold” are flooding in.

PNN