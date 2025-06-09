A viral video is making waves on social media, showing a man catching more than just mud from the banks of the Ganga River. What he found inside the muddy trap left viewers surprised and smiling along with him.

In the viral video, a man is seen scooping mud from the riverbank with a simple trap.

At first, it looks like just a regular day by the river. But when he rinses the mud away, something unexpected appears — a Rs 200 note and several coins!

It seems this isn’t just a one-time surprise but a full-time hustle for the man. His happy reaction shows how much the small earnings mean to him.

Watch the viral video:

Jitni Pakistan ki GDP hai, utna toh Hindu Ganga me arpit kar deta hai 😂 pic.twitter.com/1luMmJJuos — Meme Farmer (@craziestlazy) June 8, 2025

The video has struck a chord with viewers, racking up over 7 lakh views and thousands of likes on social media.

People are sharing it widely, appreciating the simple yet powerful moment of finding small treasures in unexpected places. This viral video is a reminder of the everyday stories that bring joy and hope to many.

PNN