Monkeys are cute—until they’re not. A hilarious (and slightly terrifying) viral video compilation has been making the rounds on social media, showcasing mischievous monkeys wreaking havoc on unsuspecting people.

Whether it’s snatching phones, grabbing snacks, or even pulling off daring sunglasses heists, these furry thieves are proving they have zero respect for personal space!

The viral video features clips from different locations where monkeys are up to their usual antics—only this time, their victims are completely caught off guard.

In one scene, a female tourist trying to feed a monkey gets a kick in return. Another clip shows a woman screaming as a monkey tries to steal her bag.

In the final scene, a photographer gets pushed for not taking permission before clicking a photo.

Watch the viral video:

Males wisata ditempat yang banyak monyet yaa begini. pic.twitter.com/EXktWVe7OF — Ayo Dolan (@DolanIDN) March 9, 2025

It’s no secret that monkeys, especially in tourist hotspots, have mastered the art of theft. They’re fast, smart, and completely unbothered by humans trying to stop them. From food to expensive gadgets, if they want it, they’ll take it! Some monkeys have even been seen holding stolen items hostage, refusing to return them unless bribed with food.

So, the next time you’re around monkeys, hold on to your belongings… or risk starring in the next viral video!

PNN