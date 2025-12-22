A Sikh Nagar Kirtan procession in New Zealand unexpectedly turned into a moment of public spectacle after a protest in South Auckland. Videos circulating online showed protesters chanting “This is New Zealand, not India” while performing a haka, prompting police to step in and keep the two sides apart.

Here’s the viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OrissaPOST (@instaorissapost)

Despite the brief standoff, the procession organised by the Nanaksar Sikh Temple carried on under police supervision, proving harder to interrupt than anticipated. The incident has since sparked fresh conversations around religious expression, multiculturalism and immigration in the country.

Sources said the protesters were associated with Destiny Church. In what appeared to be a coordinated display, the group performed a haka, linked arms and chanted slogans such as “Keep NZ, NZ,” along with religious phrases including “One true God” and “Jesus,” drawing widespread attention online.

PNN & Agencies