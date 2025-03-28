Mumbai: Recently, veteran actor Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, attended an award function in Mumbai with their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, and daughter, Tina Ahuja. The trio looked stylish and grabbed everyone’s attention as they posed for the paparazzi. However, when asked about Govinda’s whereabouts, Sunita’s response left everyone surprised.

A video of the moment is now going viral on social media, with fans reacting in different ways to Sunita’s response. While posing for the paparazzi, a journalist asked, “Where is Govinda Sir?” Sunita, visibly surprised, laughed and responded, “What!” Her reaction amused everyone.

The paparazzi continued asking, “Where is Sir?” to which she playfully replied with a slight smile, “Find him yourself.” When someone speculated that Govinda might arrive late, she humorously added, “Last but not the least.” Before leaving the red carpet, a photographer mentioned that everyone was missing Govinda. Sunita responded with a heartfelt remark, “We are also missing him.”

Following the viral video, speculations about a rift between Govinda and Sunita have resurfaced. However, she remained cheerful and smiling despite the persistent questions from the paparazzi.