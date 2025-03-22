A viral video has taken the internet by storm, showing the terrifying moment when a pickup truck driver made a reckless lane change, only to be crushed between two massive trucks.

The two-angle footage, captured August 1, 2022, has viewers debating who’s at fault in this near-fatal accident.

The viral video begins with a peaceful scene: a truck moving steadily in its lane while its driver appears calm and focused. In the adjacent lane, a pickup truck trails a massive trailer. Everything seems normal — until it is not.

Suddenly, from the cabin-side view, the pickup driver can be seen fidgeting with something, possibly a phone, as he makes an impulsive decision. Without proper judgment, he veers left, attempting to overtake the trailer in a narrowing section of the road, where orange barrels restrict the lanes due to construction work.

The dashcam footage captures the horrifying moment from a different angle. The pickup truck cuts in front of the truck’s path, leaving the driver with only a split second to react. But there’s no room, no escape. A deafening crash follows as the pickup gets sandwiched between the two massive vehicles.

Online debates rage over the cause. Many blame the pickup driver’s distraction and reckless lane change, while some argue whether the truck driver had any chance to avoid the collision.

PNN