Bhubaneswar: The National Para Fencing Championship 2025 is set to take place in Bhubaneswar from March 28 to 31.

The prestigious event will be held at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, Niladri Vihar, and Kalinga Sports Complex, bringing together top para fencers from across the country.

Organised by the Para Sports Association of Odisha (PSAO) under the aegis of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and supported by the Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha, the championship is expected to witness participation from over 25 states and 20 additional teams, with around 200 players competing for top honours.

President of PSAO, Kamala Kanta Rath expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event and said, ”We are thrilled to host the National Para Fencing Championship in Bhubaneswar. This event will not only highlight the exceptional talents of our para-athletes but also underline Odisha’s strong commitment to sports development. We look forward to creating an inspiring atmosphere for these remarkable athletes to compete at the highest level.”

Secretary of PSAO and treasurer of Paralympic Committee of India, Sunil Pradhan highlighted the significance of the event: ”Para fencing is a sport that requires immense skill, agility, and determination. This championship is an important step in promoting inclusivity in sports, and we are proud to offer a platform for para-athletes to showcase their abilities and inspire others across the country.”

Para Fencing is a dynamic and competitive sport that showcases the skill, agility and determination of para-athletes. This championship will provide a platform for talented fencers to compete at the highest level, promote inclusivity in sports, and encourage more participation in para fencing across India.

IANS