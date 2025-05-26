There are prank videos, and then there are viral videos that leave the internet howling. One such clip is making the rounds — featuring a so-called “prankstar” who messed with the wrong guy and got served a piping-hot plate of instant karma.

The video opens with what looks like a typical internet prank: a man pushing a random pedestrian near a pavement. But what the prankster clearly didn’t expect was for things to escalate faster than his follower count.

As the man stumbles from the push, he nearly crashes into a woman standing nearby — something that seems to snap him into immediate action. Without missing a beat, he turns around and delivers a swift kick to the “prankstar.” And that’s just the beginning.

Kick after kick rains down on the stunned trickster, whose little joke turns into a full-blown lesson in respecting personal space. The attacker doesn’t say a word—his kicks do all the talking.

Watch the viral video:

Prankster gets disciplined with feet. pic.twitter.com/3tCa1EtFIS — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) May 25, 2025

Once satisfied (and possibly after losing count of his own moves), the man casually walks off, leaving the “prankstar” lying on the ground, possibly reflecting on his life choices.

The internet, as always, had thoughts. One user wrote, “Think about that next time.” Another chimed in, “He just came from his karate class.”

PNN