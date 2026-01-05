A viral video of a drunk scooter rider has been making the rounds on social media recently.

The clip was recorded by another rider. According to the caption on the video, the incident reportedly took place on Chhindwara VIP Road in Madhya Pradesh.

At the start of the trending clip, the rider can be seen riding erratically on the pedestrian path. Moments later, he veers the scooter onto the main road. This decision is enough to frighten viewers, who anticipate that something bad is about to happen — either a car might collide with the rider or he could end up under a heavy vehicle.

But instead, something else unfolds. As the rider continues, a traffic policeman notices him. In an attempt to get away from the police, the rider tries to take a turn and move in the opposite direction.

Here’s the viral video:

Drunk scooty rider😭😂

📍MP, Chhindwara VIP road.pic.twitter.com/BmnqEuCQEd — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) January 4, 2026

However, this is where his plan flops. He loses control and falls along with his scooter. Although the impact was not severe, it was strong enough to knock him down. What happened next remains unknown as the clip cuts abruptly.

The viral video is spreading widely across social media. At the time of filing this story, it had already crossed 3 lakh views and garnered over 3,000 likes.

One user commented, “What was that policeman doing there? He just looked at him and did nothing.”

Another user jokingly wrote, “He managed to keep the bike on the same planet at least, struggle was real.”

PNN