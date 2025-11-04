A shocking incident has emerged from war-torn Sudan, where a 36-year-old Indian citizen, Adarsh Behera, a resident of Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, has been kidnapped by a militia group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan’s Al Fashir.

Sudan has been engulfed in a civil war since April 2023, pushing the country to the brink of collapse. Amid this ongoing violence, the abduction of an Indian citizen has posed a fresh challenge for the Indian government. A viral video shows Behera in the custody of the RSF.

An Indian national, Adarsh Behera from Odisha was kidnapped by Rapid Support Forces militiamen.#sudan pic.twitter.com/9xRIW6VZVp — World Monitor 🪩 (@WorldMonitor247) November 3, 2025

Adarsh Behera had moved to Sudan three years ago to work for a private company. According to sources, he was abducted by RSF armed fighters from Al Fashir and later taken to Nyala, a town in South Darfur considered a key RSF stronghold. Behera was reportedly employed as a technical staff member for the company.

The video circulating on social media shows Behera seated between two armed RSF soldiers. One soldier can be heard asking him, “Do you know Shah Rukh Khan?” while another prompts him to say, “Good Dagalo,” in support of RSF chief Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. The clip has triggered outrage in India, leaving Behera’s family in shock.

The Indian Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining contact with Sudanese authorities regarding the safety of Indian nationals stranded in the conflict zone. Fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF has continued since April 2023, displacing over 10 million people. Many regions, including the capital city Khartoum, have been left in ruins.

In this volatile backdrop, the kidnapping of a foreign national is being seen as a deeply concerning development. The Indian government is now preparing to intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure the safe release of Adarsh Behera.