A video showing students of a government school in Madhya Pradesh eating their mid-day meal on paper instead of plates went viral on social media Friday.

Here’s the viral video:

The viral video was reportedly from a middle school in Hullpur village under Vijaypur block of Sheopur district. The footage shows children seated on the ground in the school compound, consuming food served on torn pieces of paper, without any shelter overhead.

After the matter drew public attention, Sheopur District Collector Arpit Verma ordered an immediate inquiry. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate later confirmed the incident. Following the probe, the self-help group in charge of providing the meals was blacklisted, and a show-cause notice was issued to the school principal.

PNN