What’s cooler than a guy catching a fish in seconds? Doing it while racing against a incoming wave!

A viral video that’s making the rounds online shows a fisherman pulling off an epic catch that has left netizens stunned. Armed with nothing but an umbrella-shaped net and perfect timing, this man is turning heads with his fishing skills.

In the video, the fisherman is seen standing knee-deep in the sea. As the waves come crashing toward the shore, he dips his umbrella net into the water with smooth precision. And boom — a big fish gets caught in one swift move!

Before anyone can blink, he starts running back to the shore, fish in hand, with a wave chasing him from behind. It’s like something out of an action movie, but with fish.

Watch the viral video here:

I had to watch it three times before I understood itpic.twitter.com/bS0Og51FMl — Weird Things Caught 📹 (@UnseenFootages) June 8, 2025

People online are calling him the “super fisherman,” and it’s easy to see why. With no fancy gear or dramatic setup, he pulls off something that looks straight out of a video game.

This viral video is not just entertaining — it’s also oddly satisfying to watch. No wonder it’s flooding everyone’s timeline!

PNN