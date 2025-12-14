The stadium was boiling. Tempers were high. Chairs were flying. But in the middle of it all, one couple chose calm.

The viral video from Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium shows a surreal scene. Angry football fans were ripping out plastic chairs and throwing them from the stands. Security struggled. Shouts echoed. Yet, on the pitch, a couple quietly posed for photographs.

No rush. No fear. Just smiles.

The moment stood out instantly. Social media users couldn’t look away. While chaos ruled the galleries, romance ruled the field. The contrast made the video explode online.

The backdrop was anything but peaceful.

Here’s the viral video:

A beautiful video from Messi event at Kolkata 💞 pic.twitter.com/1LlzKg9297 — Dive (@crickohlic) December 13, 2025

Lionel Messi had arrived at the stadium around 11.30 am with Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. Fans had paid heavily to see the football icon. Expectations were sky-high. But Messi’s appearance was brief. Many spectators couldn’t see him properly. Some claimed the giant screens failed too.

Frustration turned into anger within minutes.

Chants of “We want Messi” grew louder. Bottles were thrown. Chairs were ripped out. Barricades shook. Messi was escorted out under tight security.

After the incident, police detained prime organiser Satadru Datta from Kolkata airport over alleged mismanagement. Authorities are probing whether lapses by organisers triggered the unrest. Ticket refunds have been promised.

Yet, amid investigations and outrage, it is the couple that people remember.

Not the flying chairs. Not the slogans. Just two people posing for photos while the stadium lost its mind.

That’s why the viral video refuses to fade.

PNN