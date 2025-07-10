A shocking video is going viral on social media, leaving viewers stunned. The clip captures a reckless stunt on a highway, where thrill-seeking turns into a brush with death in a matter of seconds.

In the video, a man is seen skateboarding on a highway, performing stunts as if filming an action movie scene. However, what seemed like a daring act quickly took a tragic turn.

While attempting a turn, the skateboarder collides head-on with a speeding motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. The impact is severe, with the front wheel of the bike striking the man’s neck. The force of the collision sends the skateboarder airborne before he crashes to the side of the road. The biker, too, loses control and is thrown several feet away.

The disturbing footage has triggered strong reactions on social media, with users expressing concern and demanding strict action against those who risk lives by performing such stunts on public roads.

The video was shared from an Instagram account named razz_gupta_1679.

One social media user commented, “This is exactly what happens to such people.” Another wrote, “The fool doesn’t value his own life or the lives of others.” A third user remarked, “The poor guy seemed mentally unstable and now physically too.”