A video showing a man lying on railway tracks has triggered fresh concern over emotional distress and mental health awareness.

In the viral clip, a train is seen stopping just in time, after the loco pilot applies immediate brakes. The loco pilot is then seen stepping down and rushing to rescue the man, preventing a possible tragedy.

Here’s the viral clip:

प्यार में धोखा खाने के बाद युवक अपनी जान लेने के लिए रेल की पटरी पर लेटा हुआ था।💔 यह देखने पर लोको पायलट ने सूझ बूझ दिखाते हुए ट्रेन रोकी युवक को बचाया — और उसकी पूरी समस्या सुन जान न देने के लिए प्रेरित किया।🥰 हमारे समाज में यह नॉर्मल होना चाहिए कि ऐसे मुद्दे पर भी बच्चा… pic.twitter.com/7UnwoUuYMP — Dr. Sheetal yadav (@Sheetal2242) February 8, 2026

According to the clip, the man took the extreme step after a personal relationship issue, alleging that his girlfriend had left him and was set to marry someone else. Officials have not confirmed these claims and the exact location and time of the incident remain unverified.

The viral video has drawn widespread reactions online, with many praising the pilot’s alertness and urging people to seek help during emotional crises.

PNN & Agencies