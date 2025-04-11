A dramatic scene unfolded at Salauna Railway Station in Begusarai, Bihar, when a woman tried to end her life by jumping in front of a moving train. But thanks to the quick thinking of the loco pilot, the train stopped just in time, saving her life.

The woman, identified as 55-year-old Saraswati Devi from Shakarpura, wasn’t in a hurry to get out from under the train either. In fact, she refused to move, and locals along with the train driver had to gently pull her out.

The train was going from Saharsa to Samastipur when the incident happened. A video of the whole scene has gone viral on social media, shared by @DeeptiShar24006.

Her family later said that Saraswati Devi has not been mentally well for some time and often goes out for long walks. They believe she might have fainted or lost her balance near the tracks.

Thankfully, she was unharmed and taken to the hospital for care. A little reminder that alert train drivers and emergency brakes can be real-life superheroes.