The internet is roaring, literally, after a viral video surfaced showing a bald man walking into a lion enclosure and doing what can only be described as the most idiotic stunt imaginable.

In the viral video, the man strolls into the compound where a fully grown male lion is lounging on a staircase. Instead of keeping a respectful distance, the man chooses to sit beneath the apex predator, making himself appear physically smaller — an action that big cats instinctively interpret as vulnerability.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Instant Reality Leaks’.

Turns his back to a predator and makes himself small… that’s pretty much an invitation to get eaten pic.twitter.com/6NQmYt4kGb — Insane Reality Leaks (@InsaneRealitys) April 9, 2025

Moments later, the lion casually descends toward the man, sniffing his back. For a moment, it seems like the creature is merely curious. But then, nature rears its primal head as the lion latches onto the man’s neck with a chilling bite.

Panic sets in as the man struggles to free himself, flailing helplessly. Just when it seems the situation is about to turn deadly, the lion’s handler storms in and delivers a sharp slap to the beast’s face. To everyone’s shock, the lion releases the man instantly.

The man walks away with minor injuries, lucky to be alive, but not spared from a savage online roasting.

‘X’ users have been merciless, flooding the comment section with facepalms and fury.

“I feel bad for the lion, because he got slapped”, one user quipped. Others pointed out a crucial survival fact: big cats instinctively go for smaller, weaker prey. Sitting low, the man made himself look like an easy target.

A word of wisdom: When near a big cat — domesticated or not — don’t play it small. Stand tall, stay calm, and respect their space. Remember, even tame lions carry thousands of years of wild instinct under their fur.

PNN