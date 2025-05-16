In a shocking viral video, a woman’s bizarre attempt to steal from a clothing store ended in utter humiliation, and it’s all caught on camera!

The viral clip, originally posted by @NeverteIImeodd on X, shows a woman being caught red-handed trying to walk out wearing several layers of jeans—yes, you read that right! The woman had sneakily put on multiple pairs of jeans on top of each other in a brazen attempt to smuggle them out of the store. But her bold plan didn’t go as expected.

Two alert store employees caught her in the act and immediately confronted her. What follows is jaw-dropping: the staff forcefully strip off the stolen jeans layer by layer, revealing her entire failed operation in front of the camera. They don’t hold back, delivering a few well-aimed slaps while scolding her for trying to pull off such a cheap stunt.

Watch the viral video

The woman’s theft plan crumbled right there in the store, and viewers can’t stop reacting. Some call it “instant karma,” others say it’s a much-needed lesson.

PNN