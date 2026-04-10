A shocking viral video from a CCTV camera is grabbing attention on social media. The clip shows a quiet street with a car parked by the side. Within seconds, the calm scene turns tense.

A boy in a red and white outfit is seen running towards the parked car. Close behind him, two street dogs are chasing him. The boy tries to escape but fails to outrun them.

He stumbles and falls near the car. The dogs catch up and pull at his shirt. The situation looks frightening. The boy struggles to get free. He tries to fight back, but it is clearly difficult for him to handle the attack alone.

Just when things seem to get worse, the viral video takes a sudden turn.

See the viral video here:

ये घटना लखनऊ की है, अगर सही समय पे आदमी नहीं पहुंचता तो ये कुत्ते आज बच्चे की जान ले लेते।।

कहां गए वो महामानव जो, सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्णय का विरोध कर रहे थे।।

कितनी बार तो मैं इनकी वजह से बाइक से गिरते – गिरते बचा हूं।।

जितने भी आवारा कुत्ते है इन्हें तुरंत शेल्टर होम भेज देना… pic.twitter.com/cG376ikebZ — पाठक तनहा (@pathak_vasu) March 27, 2026

A man runs into the frame. He rushes towards the boy without hesitation. Seeing him approach, the dogs quickly back off and run away. The boy is finally free.

The man then stands by the child, making sure he is safe from further harm. His quick action changes everything in a matter of seconds.

While the boy does not appear to be seriously injured, the visuals suggest he may have suffered some minor injuries. However, the exact condition is not known at the time of reporting.

The viral video has sparked reactions online. Many users are praising the man for his bravery and quick response. Others are raising concerns about the growing issue of stray dog attacks in urban areas.

PNN