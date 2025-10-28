Traffic police take action not only against vehicles but also against individuals who fail to comply with traffic rules. A video going viral on social media shows a young man stopping two traffic police personnel and questioning them for violating the rules. It is reported that the policemen had earlier issued a challan for the young man’s vehicle. Later, as the officers left the scene on a scooter, the youth ran after them, stopped them, and pointed out that the number plate on their vehicle was not visible due to rust.

The traffic policeman sitting behind was not wearing a helmet, even though both riders on a two-wheeler must wear one.

The video captures the young man chasing the policeman’s scooter while his companion records the entire scene on a mobile phone. In the footage, the youth can be heard asking about the blurred number plate, to which one of the policemen replies that the vehicle belongs to someone else and that they were in the process of confiscating it. When the young man further questioned why they were using such a vehicle, the officer reiterated, “This vehicle is not ours; we are bringing it here to confiscate it.”

The video quickly went viral on social media, leading people to question the conduct of the police. Responding to the viral clip, Thane Police stated that the young man seen in the video had also been riding without a helmet, for which action was taken against him. The police further added that necessary measures have been taken regarding the scooter’s blurred number plate and described the viral video as “misleading”.