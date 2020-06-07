Mumbai: Anushka Sharma has posted a new “sunlight” selfie and, not surprisingly, hubby Virat Kohli has gone weak in the knees.

Sometime back, Anushka had shared an image on social media, revealing that she has found all the perfect “sunlight spots” of her house amid the lockdown. Now, she has shared yet another picture of herself in a new sunlit corner of her residence.

And who should be the first one to gush over the image but her cricket star husband Virat!

In the image, Anushka is seen in gymwear and has two potted plants in front of her. A stunning view of the Mumbai skyline makes the backdrop of the photograph. in the picture, Anushka flashes a big smile.

“I told you I knew all the sunlight spots,” she wrote along with the photograph as a caption.

As soon as the picture went up, Virat dropped a heart and a kiss-eye emoji in her comments section.

On the work front, Anushka’s new production, the web series “Paatal Lok” has garnered a lot of praise.

“When we were making the show we weren’t thinking of it to be the best show, we were just trying to tell a story and we just wanted to stay true to the story. Today when the show is getting appreciated on these lines it makes us feel very happy that it is being called the best show that India has ever produced.” Anushka recently told IANS after the success of the show, which features Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, Ishwak Singh, and Gul Panag among others.