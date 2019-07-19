Mumbai: Captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli and his wife actress Anushka Sharma have finally returned to India. The two were spotted at the Mumbai airport, late Thursday night. However, both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were in no mood to oblige the autograph hunters and they were quickly whisked away by the security.

After India’s loss to New Zealand in the semifinals of the World Cup, both Virat Kohli and Anushka had stayed back in London. They were spotted together in various hotels as well as seen taking strolls in different areas of the English capital.

Next up for Virat Kohli is India’s tour of West Indies where the Men in Blue will play three T20s, an identical number of ODIs and two Tests. Initially, there were speculation doing the round that Virat will be rested for the tour considering the immense load he has so far taken during the season and keeping in mind India’s domestic schedule this season. In Virat’s place Rohit Sharma would lead the side.

However, with the Tests being a part of the ‘ICC Test Championships’, there is a strong possibility that Virat will join the team later during the tour. The selectors want to have a discussion with the Indian captain himself before they take a call on Virat’s inclusion in the squad.

The tour begins with the three-game T20 series. The first two games take place August 3 and 4 and will be played in Florida. The series is being billed as the farewell series of the flamboyant West Indies batsman Chris Gayle.

Agencies