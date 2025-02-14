New Delhi: India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli has extended heartfelt wishes to the franchise’s women’s side for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 season.

Smriti Mandhana-led side enters the tournament as defending champions and will open their campaign against Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener in Vadodara Friday.

In a video shared by RCB on X, Kohli wished the RCB to continue the momentum this season and express themselves freely on the ground.

“I would like to wish the women’s team all the very best for the upcoming WPL season. It’s amazing what you did last year and I just hope that you continue to ride that momentum and take that confidence into this tournament as well. There’s no shortage of talent as we had seen last year as well. I’m sure that with the load off your back already of winning the title, you will go out there and express yourselves and enjoy the support you get from fans all over India. I wish you all the very best for the upcoming season,” Kohli said.

Ahead of the tournament opener, RCB signed Nuzhat Parween as a replacement for injured Asha Sobhana Thursday. Parween, the wicketkeeper from Railways has represented India in 5 T20Is and will join RCB for her base price of Rs 30 lakh.

𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬! 💌 “Myself and the other team members will be right behind you, Rajat”: Virat Kohli “The way you have grown in this franchise and the way you have performed, you’ve made a place in the hearts of all RCB fans. This is very well deserved.”… pic.twitter.com/dgjDLm8ZCN — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 13, 2025

Thursday, RCB named Rajat Patidar as captain of their men’s side for the IPL 2025 season. Kohli, former RCB captain, backed Patidar for the role and said that he has earned the position.

“The way you have grown in the franchise and the way you have performed, you have really made a place in the hearts of all the fans of RCB, all over India. They get excited to watch you play. So, this is very well deserved. Myself and the other team members will be right behind you, and you’ll have all our support,” Kohli said in a video posted by the franchise.

“To grow into this role, of course, is a big responsibility. I have done this for many years, and Faf has done it for the last few years. To be seen as the guy who will take this franchise forward, I am sure is a great honour for you. You’ve earned the right to be in this position, and I am sure you will grow from strength to strength,” Kohli added.

IANS