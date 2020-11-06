Dubai: India skipper Virat Kohli has said the ‘repetitive’ nature of being in a bio-bubble can be mentally tough on cricketers. So the length of tours will have to be considered accordingly if playing in a protected environment becomes a norm. Virat Kohli was echoing the thoughts expressed by Eoin Morgan and Jason Holder a couple of weeks ago. The world is now scarred by COVID-19 and bio-bubble has become a necessity.

The Indian team departs on a long tour of Australia right after the IPL. It means the cricketers will move into one bio-bubble from another.

“It’s repetitive. It’s not as tough when the group of guys is amazing, which we have,” Kohli told his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Youtube channel. He was reflecting on his time in the IPL’s bio-secure environment.

“Everyone part of that bio-bubble is really nice, the vibe has been so good. That’s precisely why we’ve enjoyed playing together, just enjoyed our time in the bubble as well. But it does get difficult at times because it is repetitive,” the Indian skipper added.

Most of the Indian squad members are part of the IPL and have been in the UAE since August. The Australia tour will stretch to the New Year. It means players will be on the road for more than four months with little connection to the outside world.

Cricket is being organised in bio-bubbles amid the pandemic. The situation is unlikely to change anytime soon. Kohli said the scheduling has to factor in mental fatigue a bio-bubble can cause to the players.

“These things will have to be considered. Like what length of the tournament or series one is going to play. What impact it will have on players mentally to stay in a similar environment for 80 days and not do anything different.Or have space to just go and see family or small things like that. These things have to be thought about seriously,” Kohli pointed out.

“At the end of the day, you want the players to be in the best state mentally, based on how they’re feeling. Those conversations should take place regularly,” added Kohli.

India play three ODIs, three T20s and four Tests Down Under. They return for another full series against England. It too will be held in a protected environment.

The ‘bubble fatigue’ has forced Australia players like Steve Smith and David Warner, to rule themselves out for the BBL back home. England pacer Sam Curran, who is part of CSK has said players might have to pick and choose games in case of back-to-back series in a bio-bubble.

“It can be tough – if you’re in all three formats. Then you’re obviously travelling into different bubbles. You are not being able to spend time with family, loved ones, things like that,” Curran told ‘Sky Sports’.