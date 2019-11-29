New Delhi: Skipper Virat Kohli was spotted on a date night with wife Anushka Sharma. The star cricketer took to his Instagram and shared a picture of their date.

Seems like Virat Kohli is on a photo-sharing spree. The 31-year-old cricketer offered his Instafam a glimpse of his last night’s shenanigans.

Virat Kohli clicked a customary selfie when seated at the theatre and shared it with a cute little caption: “About last night. At the movies with this hottie.” He also added the heart and the heart-eyed emoji to it. How cute is he? Actually, how cute are these two? Take a look at Virat Kohli’s post here:

Mid-week goals, we tell you.

On Wednesday, Virat shared this holiday throwback from his birthday vacation. Tagging Anushka Sharma, he attached this lovely caption: “Walking together in the journey of life with nothing but love.”

Virat and Anushka have been setting couple goals since forever. It’s only seldom that the busy couple share glimpses of their personal moments on social media and hence, when they do, the Internet is sent into a tizzy always. Fans were treated to these vacation memories of Virat and Anushka from “the lap of the Himalayas.”

Ahead of the birthday trip, ‘Virshuka’ – as the couple are popularly called by fans – sent Diwali wishes to their fans like this: “Happy Diwali to everyone. May the Festival of Lights light up your lives and bring more love and peace to all.”