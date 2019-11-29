New Delhi: Skipper Virat Kohli was spotted on a date night with wife Anushka Sharma. The star cricketer took to his Instagram and shared a picture of their date.
Seems like Virat Kohli is on a photo-sharing spree. The 31-year-old cricketer offered his Instafam a glimpse of his last night’s shenanigans.
Virat Kohli clicked a customary selfie when seated at the theatre and shared it with a cute little caption: “About last night. At the movies with this hottie.” He also added the heart and the heart-eyed emoji to it. How cute is he? Actually, how cute are these two? Take a look at Virat Kohli’s post here:
On Wednesday, Virat shared this holiday throwback from his birthday vacation. Tagging Anushka Sharma, he attached this lovely caption: “Walking together in the journey of life with nothing but love.”
This one is my blessing . My friend , My confidante , My one true love . I hope you find the light guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time . Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and i pray that you always have that in abundance . Happy Birthday my love ❤️🙏✨
Virat and Anushka have been setting couple goals since forever. It’s only seldom that the busy couple share glimpses of their personal moments on social media and hence, when they do, the Internet is sent into a tizzy always. Fans were treated to these vacation memories of Virat and Anushka from “the lap of the Himalayas.”
Ahead of the birthday trip, ‘Virshuka’ – as the couple are popularly called by fans – sent Diwali wishes to their fans like this: “Happy Diwali to everyone. May the Festival of Lights light up your lives and bring more love and peace to all.”
Today , during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago . While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love . We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers ! Whoever knows virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine , simple & pure human connection . It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then i dont know what is . A memory we will cherish forever 🙏💜✨