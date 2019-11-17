Indore: Fans can go to any length to meet their favourite cricketers. Virat Kohli is arguably the most followed cricketer and fans follow him wherever the Indian captain goes.

They turn out in huge numbers to watch him play irrespective of the venue. Kohli must also enjoy the love and attention he gets from the fans as long as everything stays within a limit.

On Day 3 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Indore, an ardent Virat Kohli fan jumped a fence during a drinks break and ran on to the playing field.

The fan, with “VK” and number 18 painted on his back, tried to touch the feet of Indian cricketer but soon the ground security caught up with him. Virat Kohli then put his arm around the fan’s neck while requesting the security personnel to be gentle with the pitch invader.

He might have failed to rise to the challenge with bat in hand in the first Test against Bangladesh at the Holkar Stadium, but India skipper Virat Kohli added a new feather to his cap as he now has the most number of wins by an innings – 10. He is followed by Mahendra Singh Dhoni with 9 wins, Mohammad Azharuddin with 8 and Sourav Ganguly with seven.

The Indian pace bowlers ran through the Bangladesh batting line-up once again as Kohli and boys registered an innings and 130-run win. Kohli was all praise for his pacers.

“I don’t really know what to say,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation. “Clinical performances all around. The team is playing really well. I can’t say something which people are not seeing on TV.”